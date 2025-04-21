Liam’s analysis – Arsenal return to flying form in the Premier League

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premiership after three games, defeating Ipswich Town, whom they relegated in the process.

The Gunners convincingly beat the Tractor Boys 4-0 at Portman Road without reply.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring within just 14 minutes, firing home from the centre of the box (1-0).

Just before the half-hour mark, Gabriel Martinelli doubled Mikel Arteta’s side’s lead from close range, capitalising on a low-driven cross from Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side of the area.

The Gunners didn’t score again until 40 minutes later, when Trossard found the bottom right corner once more, this time from the left-hand side of the box (3-0).

With only two minutes remaining of normal time, Ethan Nwaneri’s deflected effort found its way past Alex Palmer (4-0).

Bukayo Saka was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, missing the target twice from positions he would usually convert.

Nevertheless, his pace and energy, clearly missed during his recent injury absence, proved essential. It was evident that the Gunners might have struggled against Ipswich without his presence.

The winger completely outpaced the home side’s defence, which was apparent when Leif Davis (32) was sent off for a poor challenge on Saka, having failed to keep up with him.

Although taken down heavily by Davis, Saka thankfully avoided another serious injury. However, the challenge initially raised concerns for Arteta.

As quoted by Arsenal’s press team, the Spaniard said: “I do, especially with the number we have right now and especially when (tackles) are with your back to goal because normally it’s the moment when the foot is planted, your weight is there and you cannot really react to it, but he’s fine.”

Arteta acknowledged Saka’s lack of goals but praised his contribution, also recognising Martin Ødegaard’s influence on the pitch.

He further told the North Londoners’ media team: “I think they were very good, both of them—Bukayo didn’t score but he contributed to a few goals, the same with Martin. So, overall I think collectively we were very, very strong today as well.”

Arsenal showed their strength in the Premiership, a performance not seen in recent months, with their focus largely on potential Champions League success.

Supporters will hope the team finishes the season strongly and maintains this form heading into the final five league fixtures, including a potential landmark win at Anfield against Liverpool for the first time in over a decade.

Liam Harding