Liam’s Opinion – A bittersweet season for Arsenal

This season has certainly delivered its fair share of highs and lows for Arsenal, but sadly the Gunners have once again fallen short of securing silverware.

There was a genuine opportunity to win the League Cup and even, potentially, the Champions League. In the end, that has not materialised, and frustratingly, Arsenal finish the campaign empty-handed for a fifth consecutive year.

Six missed chances since the 2020 FA Cup

Since lifting the FA Cup in 2020, which remains the first and only trophy Mikel Arteta has won as Arsenal manager, the Gunners have endured a series of near misses. The club has twice led the Premier League title race before faltering late on, narrowly missed out on both the League Cup and the Europa League final, and most recently fell just short of the Champions League final.

While Arsenal did defeat Manchester City on penalties to win the 2023 Community Shield, many supporters and pundits do not consider that a major honour.

There is something to be said for competing at the top again. Arsenal have been challengers for more than just the FA Cup in the past two seasons, and that in itself marks progress. However, the way this 2024–25 campaign has ended still feels deeply anti-climactic.

From Madrid euphoria to Paris heartbreak

After demolishing Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals, there was a strong sense that this might finally be Arsenal’s year. That hope was short-lived. Losing to PSG in the semi-finals was painful, and nearly a week later the disappointment remains. Still, there is pride in how far the team came.

If Liverpool were knocked out early on by PSG then that sums up how good they are and good luck to the French Champions in the final, as I said in a previous article.

The defeat to PSG drew comparisons to the League Cup exit against Newcastle United. In both ties, Arsenal faced compact, resolute defences they could not unlock.

After effectively surrendering the title race to Liverpool in December, many fans had hoped for a domestic cup triumph. There remains a lingering sense of what might have been, especially with Newcastle falling to a below-par Liverpool in the final.

Arsenal have become the “so close” side, nearly tasting success but never quite managing to secure a cup or a league winner’s medal. Arteta has certainly improved the club from the eighth-place side he inherited, but the pressure is building. Next season, he must turn potential into trophies.

Arsenal are likely to finish second once again, but is second place without silverware really enough for a third straight season?

Liam Harding

