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“Life in the season yet.” Pundit refuses to give up on Arsenal winning the title

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Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal at the weekend has led many observers to believe the Citizens are now the favourites to win the Premier League at the end of this season. The result has intensified discussion around the title race and shifted momentum towards Pep Guardiola’s side.

Both clubs have worked extremely hard to remain firmly involved in the battle for first place at this stage of the campaign. However, Arsenal’s inability to create a stronger gap over their rivals will be viewed by some as a missed opportunity after spending so long at the summit.

Arsenal Under Pressure

The Gunners have had chances in recent weeks to move clear of their nearest challengers, yet they have continued to drop points in fixtures that many would ordinarily expect them to win. Those setbacks have allowed Manchester City to remain in touching distance.

Mikel Arteta’s side has put in significant effort to stay competitive, but they have lacked the sharpness required at decisive moments. City have now caught up with them, and the Manchester club could move to the top if they win their midweek match.

If that happens, it would be the first time Arsenal have not been top of the league in more than 200 days. That would be a disappointing development for supporters, particularly as City are regarded as one of the teams that thrive when holding first place.

Some neutrals and Arsenal fans are already losing belief and feel there is now almost no hope of the team winning the title this season. Despite that mood, there are still voices backing Arsenal to respond strongly in the closing weeks.

Clark Remains Positive

Adrian Clarke, however, remains hopeful about Arsenal’s prospects. As reported by Talk Sport, he said: “I’m feeling like it’s not done [title race], I’m feeling as if there’s plenty more life in the season yet.”

He added, “And weirdly, even though the result was not what any of us wanted, I feel slightly more positive about our prospects of winning the league, now, than I did ahead of the game.

“And I know that doesn’t make sense, but there were definitely good bits that we can sort of hang on a little bit moving forward, so I’m feeling OK.”

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