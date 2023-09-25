Lifelong Arsenal fan is not happy with Arteta after Tottenham draw

I’m aged 76 and been a lifelong Gunner,unfortunately I can’t make it to games anymore as I live in Sheffield and the cost is prohibitive.

That showing against Spurs was shocking, Arteta says he has 2 players for every position now, maybe he has, but the quality is awful.

Arteta is not such a good manager, he lives on his inflated ego, but he’s not Gaurdiola. A couple of injuries and he’s lost.

Picking Jesus and Nketiah as the strike force against Tottenham was terrible, he just let a proven goal-getter leave (Balogun) and has got nobody else. You cannot expect to compete in the Premier League with no striker.

Too much is put on Saka, and he gets kicked every game and cannot be able to play every game. Havertz was not good enough for Chelsea so why is he at Arsenal (Useless).

Vieira (IF Only) is lightweight and poor. Nketiah simply not good enough, and Jesus does not score enough goals but links up play well.

Defence is rock solid, but Ramsdale has not been treated well, replacing him with a loan player, albeit a good one.

Arteta is at risk of losing the dressing room with his “Ruthless” selection policy.

My prediction for the season is not in the top four if the club carry on with Arteta at the helm. I’ll still carry on watching.

Yours In Sport.

Geoff Palmer.

