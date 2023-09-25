Lifelong Arsenal fan is not happy with Arteta after Tottenham draw

I’m aged 76 and been a lifelong Gunner,unfortunately I can’t make it to games anymore as I live in Sheffield and the cost is prohibitive.
That showing against Spurs was shocking, Arteta says he has 2 players for every position now, maybe he has, but the quality is awful.
Arteta is not such a good manager, he lives on his inflated ego, but he’s not Gaurdiola. A couple of injuries and he’s lost.
Picking Jesus and Nketiah as the strike force against Tottenham was terrible, he just let a proven goal-getter leave (Balogun) and has got nobody else. You cannot expect to compete in the Premier League with no striker.
Too much is put on Saka, and he gets kicked every game and cannot be able to play every game. Havertz was not good enough for Chelsea so why is he at Arsenal (Useless).
Vieira (IF Only) is lightweight and poor. Nketiah simply not good enough, and Jesus does not score enough goals but links up play well.
Defence is rock solid, but Ramsdale has not been treated well, replacing him with a loan player, albeit a good one.
Arteta is at risk of losing the dressing room with his “Ruthless” selection policy.
My prediction for the season is not in the top four if the club carry on with Arteta at the helm. I’ll still carry on watching.
Yours In Sport.
Geoff Palmer.
True arteta has too much ego and self praise , 2 players for every player? Well every team has that but doesn’t mean there any good , have they got 2 strikers no not even one ,2 goal keepers yes but not for long as ramsdale has been thrown into second best Hel be snapped up soon, the defence isn’t brilliant and midfield is better with rice coming in but arsenal are no where near catching man city up Liverpool look more of a fighting second,wake up arteta your not pep guardiola and stop thinking you can buy rubbish rejects from other teams and make them great
This is great concern from a life long fan, his takes are genuine, the treatment of Ramsdale left much to be desired, why Nketiah was not taken off at halftime is beyond me, Havertz was not neccessary but the fact he’s here we have to support him.
The gaffer rash behavior treating players and impulsive appetite for players has to be curved, it is for this reason I call for a strong female at the helm as CEO, the one and only Marina Granoskaia
Geoff, another old timer who has been through it all.
Like you, I’m finding the cost, travelling down from Scotland, is becoming to hard to justify… but I’m lucky enough to be able to do it.
I think Derek’s point about MA not being Pep is an excellent one, but he has also proved he knows how to read and plan games, as the nigh on perfect performance against PSV proved.
I just wish he would stop experimenting (Partey at RB!!) and started using the talent on the bench like ESR, Kiwior, Tomiyasu.
“Defence is rock solid” Really?
Arteta has started where he stopped last Season he made a big mistake for letting Balogun leave instead of Nketiah,the club should buy a proving striker who can score plenty of goals like Haaland of Manchester City
Arteta’s biggest problem is his ego. Well said Sire
Would you hire a demolition expert to build a new home? Certainly not! Arteta did his best work at the club when he was tasked with getting to rid of deadwood. He did this part of the job very well.
Where he has struggled, (big-time), is identifying new talent and bringing them together to form a cohesive team. As he said, himself, last week he is just a young inexperienced manager still struggling to find his feet.
The choice before us is simply if we afford to give him that time or do we need to look elsewhere for a better candidate. A big call.