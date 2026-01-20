Ligue 1 club closes in on a move for Arsenal youngster

Ethan Nwaneri is expected to leave Arsenal during this transfer window as he seeks greater experience and more regular playing time. The young attacker has impressed whenever he has featured for the senior side, yet opportunities have been limited in a squad focused on immediate success. With Arsenal firmly engaged in a title race, the priority has been reliability, a reality that has restricted the chances available to emerging players.

The Gunners are currently pushing to ensure the season ends with silverware, and the pressure to win every match remains intense. That environment inevitably favours seasoned performers, leaving little room for experimentation at crucial moments. Although Nwaneri has demonstrated promise and maturity beyond his years, the demands of a sustained title challenge have reduced his pathway to consistent minutes.

Competition and changing circumstances

Mikel Arteta is guiding one of the strongest Arsenal sides seen in the Premier League era, and the depth now available across the squad reflects that progress. Last season, the lack of numbers allowed Nwaneri to feature more frequently, and he was content to remain at the club to continue his development. Despite interest from elsewhere, he chose to stay and compete for his place, confident his performances would earn further opportunities.

This term has proved more difficult. The increase in quality and competition has narrowed his prospects, and he now appears to be losing the battle for regular inclusion. While his commitment has not wavered, the reality of limited exposure has prompted a reassessment of his immediate future.

Marseille emerge as leading option

Several clubs in England and abroad have expressed interest in taking him on loan, according to ESPN. The report suggests that Olympique Marseille have moved into pole position, with the attacker open to the prospect of working under Roberto de Zerbi. The opportunity to feature regularly in a competitive environment is viewed as an ideal next step in his development.

A move to France would provide both challenge and continuity, allowing Nwaneri to refine his game while remaining visible at a high level. For Arsenal, the arrangement offers a balanced solution, ensuring the player continues to progress without disrupting their pursuit of honours.

As the window unfolds, the focus will be on securing the right environment for growth. Nwaneri’s potential remains undoubted, but consistent football is now essential. A temporary departure appears the most logical route, one that could benefit both player and club as they pursue their respective ambitions in the months ahead.