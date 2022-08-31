Ligue 1 club decides against selling midfielder to Arsenal

Arsenal’s late bid to add a new midfielder to their squad before this transfer window closes has been unsuccessful so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side has just lost Mohamed Elneny to injury. He joins Thomas Partey on the sidelines.

Their setbacks mean Arsenal must bolster that spot on their team to remain around the top of the league table.

Mikel Arteta knows this and the club is working round the clock to give him one more player before the window closes.

Media Foot claims Arsenal has rekindled their interest in Seko Fofana of Lens.

They had targeted him earlier but abandoned the pursuit. They have now returned, but the midfielder is unlikely to join them.

This is because the report claims it would leave Lens with almost no time to replace him.

They will only accept an outrageous offer for his signature at this stage of the window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We should have added a new man to our midfield before now. Elneny is not reliable, while everyone knows Partey’s fitness is touch-and-go.

Hopefully, we can still find a new midfielder to add to our squad before the window eventually shuts.

If that doesn’t happen, we will bank on Albert Sambi-Lokonga to step up and he did decently in pre-season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids