Ligue 1 club makes Barcelona an offer for Arsenal target

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Samuel Umtiti as more teams become interested in his signature.

The Frenchman has been told that he can leave Barcelona this summer as the Spanish side looks to cut down on their wage bill.

Todofichajes says they even told him to give up the two years left on his current deal and leave the Camp Nou for free.

However, he rejected the offer and wants to collect the remaining wages on his current deal.

He is not thought to be a part of Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans, yet he wants to remain at the Catalan club.

The report says Lyon is offering to help them offload him by taking him back.

He had joined the Spanish side from Lyon and they are now offering to pay half his wages to have him return.

This offer is the best Barca has gotten so far and if Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature, they would have to offer them something better.

Arsenal has targeted a number of defenders in this transfer window including Ben White.

Umtiti might not be their top priority target at the moment, but adding the World Cup winner to their squad would go a long way in helping them have a stronger squad ahead of next season.