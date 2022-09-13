Ligue 1 club move to tie Arsenal target down to a new deal

Houssem Aouar is one player who is constantly linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Frenchman has developed well at Lyon, but rumours have been rampant that this could be his last campaign at the Ligue 1 side.

His current deal expires in the summer and he was the subject of serious interest from Nottingham Forest in the last transfer window.

The PL club looked to have secured an agreement for his signature, but the midfielder was not keen on the move and it broke down.

He remains at Lyon, but the French club is now looking to keep him on their team for longer.

A report on Foot Mercato reveals they are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

This could see him ignore leaving France, considering that he would get more respect if he stays at his local club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aouar has been on our radar since Mikel Arteta became our manager, and for good reason.

Manchester City pursued the midfielder when Arteta worked there, and that is a testament to his quality.

He could get even better at the Emirates, and he would provide the needed depth to our midfield.

If we seriously want him, we could try to sign him for a small fee in the January transfer window.

