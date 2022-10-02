Ligue 1 club overtakes Arsenal in the race for exciting winger

Arsenal has been one club monitoring the Ukrainian youngster, Mykhaylo Mudryk, but they could miss out on signing him.

The Shakhtar Donetsk attacker has been developing well for the club despite the war situation in his country.

He has been in fine form, particularly in the Champions League this season, and that has caught the attention of several top clubs.

Shakhtar resisted the temptation to sell him in the last transfer window, but it is only a matter of time before they allow him to leave.

Arsenal is probably planning a summer assault, but it is looking increasingly likely that he would change clubs in the January transfer window.

The Sun reports that the French side, Nice, is keen to add him to their squad.

To steal a march on others, they are prepared to table a bid worth £25million plus extras.

This would not be enough to sign him. However, they might return with an improved offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is a top player, and he is already showing good form in the Champions League, which means we would get a player that will not need a lot of time to settle.

However, he would clearly cost us a lot of money, so we must be sure he would have a role to play in our team before signing him.