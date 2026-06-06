Ligue 1 club rejects big Arsenal offer for their youngster

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Ayyoub Bouaddi, widely regarded as one of the finest teenagers in world football at present and the latest emerging talent from Lille’s production line, although there is growing belief he could leave the club in the near future.

Although he is only 18, he is already one of the first names on the team sheet at Lille and has been trusted to control midfield duties even against top-level opponents. He plays with confidence and maturity beyond his years, which is one of the key reasons Arsenal are interested in strengthening their squad with his signature.

Bouaddi attracting major European attention

The Gunners believe the midfielder would further strengthen their squad and have reportedly made a significant approach, with a bid worth around €60 million for his signature, according to Team Talk, which reports Lille have already rejected the offer as they are not yet willing to sanction a sale.

However, Lille consider Bouaddi an important part of their long-term project and see him as a player around whom they can build their future. They will only consider a sale if a club meets their valuation, which is believed to be around €70 million, reflecting his current standing in European football.

Arsenal weighing up next move

Arsenal are now assessing whether to make an improved offer as they consider their midfield options for the future. The 18-year-old continues to impress with his composure and tactical awareness, and he is viewed as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe.

A decision from Lille is expected to depend on whether any club is prepared to meet their asking price in full, and Arsenal will need to decide quickly if they intend to push forward with a deal during this transfer window.

The situation is expected to develop further as the transfer window progresses and Arsenal continue to evaluate their options in midfield recruitment.

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