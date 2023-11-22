Ligue 1 club targeting Fabio Vieira as he struggles to play at Arsenal

Fabio Vieira is struggling for playing time at Arsenal due to the presence of numerous talented midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

The midfielder joined Arsenal as one of the top young players in Portugal, but the Gunners have subsequently added more midfielders to their squad, making it challenging for him to secure regular game time.

Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the country’s top clubs, they boast quality in every position on their team, which makes competition for places fierce.

Vieira is content to stay, but it remains uncertain how long he will be willing to continue playing as a substitute.

A report from Le10 Sport has now revealed that Olympique Marseille is contemplating a move for him.

The Ligue 1 club aims to strengthen its midfield and views the Portuguese star as a valuable addition to their team.

He remains at the top of their wishlist, and the report suggests that discussions regarding a potential move with Arsenal could take place soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira will feel he deserves more game time and probably has to leave to enjoy that.

We keep improving our group and there is a good chance that a new midfielder will join the club in the summer, increasing the competition for a place in the squad.

