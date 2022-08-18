Ligue 1 club wants to take Arsenal outcast on loan

Nicolas Pepe has attracted the attention of Ligue 1 club, Nice and they want to sign him on loan this summer.

The Ivorian has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates this season and Arsenal is open to allowing him to leave.

However, because of his underwhelming spell with them, clubs don’t want to add him to their squad.

The winger hopes to find a suitable home soon. That prayer has probably been answered as a report on The Daily Mail claims Nice wants to sign him.

The Ligue 1 side has just added the former Arsenal man, Aaron Ramsey, to their squad in this transfer window and Pepe could join him there.

The report claims they want to take the £72m flop on loan for the rest of this campaign and see if he can get better with a change of environment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been a disaster, and we need to get rid of him as soon as possible.

Because he has struggled at the Emirates, few clubs will want him, so we should make it easy for Nice to get the transfer sorted.

If he does well on loan with them, we can recoup some of the fees we paid to sign him next summer.

