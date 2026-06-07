Ligue 1 giant will challenge Arsenal to sign Barcelona man

Marc Casado is one of the players Barcelona are willing to sacrifice this summer, and Arsenal are interested in adding him to their squad as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The midfielder is struggling to compete with several talented players in the Barcelona squad and has been tipped to leave, even though the Catalan side were reluctant to lose him in previous transfer windows. That stance now appears to have changed, with Casado expected to depart, which is encouraging news for Arsenal after tracking him for several seasons.

Arsenal regard Casado as one of the finest young midfielders in the game and believe he could add quality and depth to their options in the centre of the pitch. His situation is therefore being monitored closely as the transfer window progresses.

Arsenal Face Competition

The Gunners will do their best to bring Casado to the Emirates, but they are not the only club interested in securing his signature. Several teams are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding his future at Barcelona.

According to Fichajes, the latest side to express an interest in the midfielder is AS Monaco. The French club are eager to strengthen their squad and view Casado as a player capable of improving their midfield department.

With multiple clubs involved in the race for his services, Barcelona could find themselves in a favourable negotiating position should they decide to proceed with his sale.

Monaco Could Offer More Opportunities

Monaco require midfield reinforcements and believe Casado would be a better fit than many of the other players currently available on the market. The Ligue 1 side are understood to value his technical ability and potential for further development.

The midfielder could be open to choosing Monaco over Arsenal because he is likely to receive more regular game time there. There is also a strong possibility that he would become a consistent starter if he completed a move to the French club.

Arsenal can offer the chance to compete at the highest level, but Casado’s decision may ultimately depend on which club provides the clearest pathway to first team football. His future remains uncertain, yet interest in his signature continues to grow.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…