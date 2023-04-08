Ligue 1 idfielder admits he misses playing for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted he misses playing for the Gunners in the Premier League.

Ramsey joined Arsenal as a teenager and quickly became a crowd favourite at the Emirates after spending a decade with them.

The club had wanted to keep him before changing its mind and Ramsey moved to Juventus as a free agent in 2019.

The Welshman now plays for Nice in France, where he seems revived. He was speaking about the clubs he has played for before now and said to L’Equipe via Sport Witness:

“It’s a very tough league (Ligue 1), very athletic, and many teams want to qualify for the Champions League.

“It goes from goal to goal whereas Serie A is more tactical, more defensive with low blocks. In Italy, the difference between the top and the bottom of the table is greater.

“After that, the Premier League is another world, it’s a different game and I won’t lie, I miss it. I had great seasons at Arsenal but I’m happy here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world and we have groomed some of the finest talents around.

It is hard not to see a player who has played for us and did not miss the experience.

However, we have moved on and hopefully, the present group of players will make themselves new heroes by winning the league title at the end of this season.

