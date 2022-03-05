Ligue 1 president admits interest in summer deal for Arsenal youngster

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has admitted that he wants to strike a deal with Arsenal to keep William Saliba beyond his current loan deal.

The defender is currently enjoying his spell in Ligue 1, where he has earned himself a key role in the first-team, playing all-but 90 minutes of their entire league season thus far as they hold onto second spot in the division.

Their president has now admitted that his side intend to keep Saliba beyond the summer, but admits that he would need to find an agreement with both the player and Arsenal.

“William is one of the best young defenders I’ve seen in my career,” Longoria told La Provence (via CaughtOffside). “After all, everything depends on the three parties. It’s a matter of market value. But we have extraordinary relations with Arsenal.”

While I would love to see Saliba back at the Emirates next season, it would be no shock if we allowed him to continue his progress with Marseille next term given we already have Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes playing an important role. Problem is, if he allows the pair to continue unrivalled, the door could well be blocked for him to break into the first-team, and he may well need to come back and fight for his place sooner rather than later.

Do you think he could take minutes of White and Gabriel next term?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins