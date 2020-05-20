Ligue 1 runner-up supposedly sounds out Arsenal over potential move

Marseille Midfielder Morgan Sanson has supposedly contacted agent Pini Zahavi to sound-out a move to Tottenham or Arsenal this summer.

Reports in France claim that the midfielder is keen on a move to the Premier League in the coming window, and has switched his agent to Zahavi due to his links with some key English sides.

West Ham are also linked with an interest in his signature, but will likely struggle to fend off interest from one of Spurs or Arsenal should they decide to bid.

The 25 year-old has apparently been made available for transfer with his club keen to raise funds in order to stay in line with FFP regulations ahead of their participation in next season’s Champions League.

Marseille enjoyed a productive season this term, but with their campaign having been cut to an early stop due to the Coronavirus, they have been crowned as runners-up for the 19-20 season, but the loss of the matchday income will be a big blow to their finances.

Their club is now said to be keen on raising €60 Million this summer in order to balance the books, and Sanson is willing to help in that by trying to making the move to the PL.

The Frenchman could well be a more viable option for Arsenal than Dani Ceballos, who isn’t expected to be available cheaply in the coming window.

The Spaniard has enjoyed his spell on loan this term, but the Spanish giants have supposedly slapped a £44 Million asking price on his head, which could prove too pricey for our side.

Our club is believed to be keen on strengthening our midfield ahead of the new campaign, but I’m not sure that Sanson fits the mould that Arteta will be looking for.

Would Sanson be a good signing for Arsenal?

Patrick