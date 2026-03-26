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Ligue 1 star puts Gabriel Martinelli under pressure to perform at Arsenal

Martinelli (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain, a development that could spell concern for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian forward has struggled to maintain consistent form over the past few seasons, with his performances often falling below expectations.

Martinelli’s inconsistency has led to increased competition within the squad, and Leandro Trossard is now frequently preferred in attacking roles. Despite this, there remains a sense that Arsenal could strengthen further in that area, particularly given their ambitions at the highest level of European football.

Arsenal Considering Major Summer Move

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a primary transfer target, and there is speculation that he could be open to a move. However, any potential deal would likely require Arsenal to part ways with at least one established attacker to create space within the squad and balance financial considerations.

As reported by Football Insider, Martinelli is currently the most likely candidate to depart. The report suggests that the forward has a limited window to demonstrate that he can still play a key role in the team’s plans. This period could prove decisive in determining whether he remains at the club beyond the current campaign.

Crucial Period for Martinelli

Arsenal are expected to closely assess Martinelli’s performances in the remaining fixtures of the season. A significant improvement in form may be necessary to secure his place, while continued inconsistency could result in his departure at the end of the term.

Such an outcome would pave the way for a potential high-profile move for Kvaratskhelia, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football. Any transfer would likely involve a substantial financial outlay, reflecting both his quality and his importance to Paris Saint-Germain.

Having already secured the UEFA Champions League title with his current club, Kvaratskhelia may be motivated by the prospect of achieving further domestic and European success elsewhere. Arsenal, with its competitive squad and long-term ambitions, could present an attractive destination.

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