‘Like a man possessed’ – Pundit admits he is baffled by Brazil decision

Garth Crooks has claimed that it makes no sense as to why Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has been left out of the latest Brazil squad, whilst naming him in his Team of the Week

The former Manchester City star has been one of the best players for our side so far this term, spearheaded the attack which has seen us steal a march on our rivals in the division, but despite his astonishing form at present, he has been dropped by his country for their upcoming friendly matches.

Our summer signing doesn’t appear to have been fazed by the decision however, with Jesus once again putting in yet another consistent performance, scoring during the win over Brentford at the weekend to put us back on top of the Premier League table.

Crooks is amongst those to ne thoroughly impressed with him thus far also, and made mo secret of his surprise about Tite’s decision to overlook Jesus for his upcoming fixtures.

“From the moment Gabriel Jesus put on an Arsenal shirt he’s been playing like a man possessed,” Crooks explained when naming the Brazilian in BBC‘s Team of the Week. “His enthusiasm and appetite for the game is immense. He’s not just scoring goals for the Gunners but leading the line. His movement around the pitch is fantastic and he plays the game with an infectious arrogance that is spreading through the Arsenal team like wildfire, and the reason why they currently sit on top of the Premier League.

“The way Jesus generated enough power, on a beautifully flighted ball from Xhaka, to beat David Raya in the Brentford goal provided a glimpse of just how fit and strong Jesus actually is. Why Brazil haven’t selected him for their national team during the international break is a total mystery to me.”

Anyone who has watched Arsenal this season will have seen how instrumental he has been for our team this far, and there is no reason that we know of as to why he could possibly have gone down in the manager’s pecking order, but we welcome the extra rest for our player, and will be happy for different reasons should he be selected for the World Cup or not.

Patrick

