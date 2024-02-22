“Like a shadow” Rio Ferdinand highlights what went wrong for Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal was not in their best form in their game against FC Porto last night as the Gunners were defeated in Portugal.

Mikel Arteta’s side was eager to maintain their fine scoring form and had scored 11 times in their previous two games.

However, Porto proved to be stronger than Arsenal’s previous two opponents, and they secured a late win against the Gunners.

Arsenal can still advance, but not with the performance they delivered in Portugal last night.

Ferdinand has been observing them in recent weeks and insists they were not at the level expected from them.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I thought they played with experience and they look hard to play against and it’s hard to beat, they made it hard in every department for Arsenal.

‘In open play, Arsenal looked like a shadow of themselves in the last couple of games. We’ve seen them in the Premier League. And it shows you that was against respectively West Ham and Burnley. This is Porto. This is the Champions League knockout stages, a very different setting altogether.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Porto was not one of our finest performances, and we probably deserved to lose.

However, we will get a chance to get back in the game and qualify for the next round of the competition if we can improve and win in London.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…