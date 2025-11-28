“Like a young Sergio Ramos,” Fabio Capello praises Arsenal man

Fabio Capello has made it clear that he is an admirer of Riccardo Calafiori, who continues to impress for both Arsenal and the Italian national team. The defender became the latest Italian to join the Gunners when he arrived from Bologna last season after an excellent spell in Serie A, and his transition to English football has been remarkably smooth.

Calafiori’s Rise at Arsenal

Calafiori has quickly established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back, surpassing Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order. His level of performance has been so consistently high that Mikel Arteta has little option but to keep him in the starting lineup. He features in the biggest matches domestically and in Europe, and the continuity he is receiving is sharpening his decision-making, athleticism, and overall tactical awareness. With every appearance, Calafiori looks more composed and more influential, making it very difficult to imagine him losing his position any time soon.

His development has been so rapid that many expect he will soon be spoken about as one of the best defenders in the world, especially if Arsenal begin to convert their strong performances into trophies.

Capello’s High Praise

Fabio Capello has followed Calafiori’s progress closely and is clearly impressed by the defender’s maturity, technical level, and versatility. Speaking to him via Sky Sports Italia, Capello said:

“You’re like a young Sergio Ramos, only left-footed…the only thing is that Ramos played on the right, he had great quality, pressed well and improved.

“I’d put you in front of the back four, you’d be like Marcel Desailly, only with more quality on the ball.”

Such comparisons underline the esteem in which Calafiori is now held. Being likened to Sergio Ramos, one of the most complete defenders of his generation and Marcel Desailly, known for his dominance, leadership, and ability to operate in both defence and midfield, suggests that Calafiori is viewed as a player with exceptional potential.

As long as he continues on his current trajectory, both Arsenal and Italy may have a genuinely elite defensive talent on their hands for years to come.