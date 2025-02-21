“Like any other” Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s Champions League draw

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Arsenal has not been handed an easy draw after being paired with PSV in the Champions League round of 16. While the Gunners secured automatic qualification to this stage of the competition, PSV had to battle through the playoffs to earn their spot.

The Dutch side faced Juventus in a two-legged tie where the Italians were widely considered favourites. After losing the first leg, PSV produced an incredible turnaround in the return fixture, winning in extra time to eliminate the Bianconeri and progress in the tournament. Their reward is now a challenging tie against Arsenal, who are regarded as one of the stronger teams left in the competition.

Arsenal, having finished among the top eight in the group stage, are aiming to win the Champions League this season. Many expect them to navigate past PSV with relative ease and book a place in the quarterfinals. However, Arteta does not share this view and insists that the match will be just as difficult as any other at this stage of the tournament.

As quoted by Mirror Football, Arteta dismissed the notion that Arsenal has been given a straightforward path to the next round, stating:

“We have played against them, they are a really good team. It’ll be very difficult like any other Champions League draw we could have gotten. We know what we’re facing. At this stage every team is very, very good. When the time comes we will be ready for it.”

Arteta’s comments highlight the need for Arsenal to approach the tie with full focus and avoid any complacency. PSV has already demonstrated their ability to overcome tough opposition, and underestimating them could be a costly mistake.

The Champions League knockout stages are notoriously unpredictable, and every remaining team has the quality to cause problems for their opponents. Arsenal may be the favourites on paper, but as PSV’s victory over Juventus showed, anything can happen. The Gunners must respect their Dutch opponents and approach both legs with the same intensity and commitment they would show against any top European side.

If Arsenal fails to take PSV seriously, they could find themselves in a difficult situation. However, if they prepare well and perform to their potential, they will have a strong chance of progressing to the next round.