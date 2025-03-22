Like any side, Arsenal crave Champions League glory but can they get past the veterans?

Most Gooners are optimistic that this might be the season Arsenal finally lay their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Out of the Carabao Cup, out of the FA Cup, and sitting 12 points behind Liverpool in the league, it’s becoming clear that Arsenal’s best chance of glory this season lies in the Champions League.

For the second consecutive season, Arsenal have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals. However, standing in their way are the competition’s heavyweights, Real Madrid.

Critics may argue about the inexperience of this Arsenal team and question the potency of their attack heading into this fixture, but ultimately, the game will be decided on the pitch.

Many of us Gooners trust Arteta and his squad to handle whatever Real Madrid throw their way and to scrape out a win, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

But do the players believe they can do the same? Judging by David Raya’s recent comments, it’s clear the Gunners understand what’s required to challenge for Champions League glory.

“Everybody wants to win the Champions League, and everyone knows how hard it is. Last year, I thought we did a really good campaign. We were so close to beating Bayern Munich to go into the semi-finals,” Raya said, reflecting on Arsenal’s quarter-final heartbreak last season.

Do you think Arsenal are prepared to endure another UCL disappointment? I certainly don’t.

There are numerous reasons for optimism as Arsenal prepare for their two-legged clash with Real Madrid—set to take place on 8th April at the Emirates Stadium and 16th April at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bukayo Saka is reportedly back in training, and there’s a chance he’ll be part of Arsenal’s matchday squad after the international break. By the time Real Madrid visit, he’ll hopefully be raring to go.

Gabriel Martinelli, who has recently returned from injury, should have rediscovered his rhythm and be in top form by then too.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino, who simply cannot stop scoring—having found the back of the net for Spain on Thursday night—will only continue to improve in leading the Arsenal attack.

Additionally, with the Arsenal defence maintaining their resilience and Thomas Partey, Martin Ødegaard, and Declan Rice shining in midfield, Real Madrid have plenty to worry about. Ola Aina recently summed up the challenge of facing Arsenal perfectly, describing it as a long day playing against them.

Do you think we can get past the UCL quarter-final stage this season?

Daniel O

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…