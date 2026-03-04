“Likely to press us hard” Adrian Clarke breaks down what to expect from Brighton 

Arsenal are set to face Brighton in the Premier League this evening, and Adrian Clarke has provided an in-depth analysis of what the Gunners can expect from the fixture. While Arsenal have been in excellent form throughout the season, they have dropped points in certain matches, and Brighton represents a side capable of causing difficulties.

Fabian Hürzeler’s team are fearless competitors who tend to raise their level against the league’s top clubs. The German manager and his players are keen to demonstrate their quality, making them a challenging opponent for any side in the Premier League. This fixture will serve as a key test for Arsenal, offering insight into the squad’s ability to maintain consistency and composure during the crucial run-in of the season.

Brighton’s Style Of Play

Clarke has observed Brighton closely and highlighted the team’s energetic and aggressive approach. In his analysis for Arsenal Media, he explained, “Hürzeler’s side are energetic, aggressive, and likely to press us hard. Brighton have produced the highest number of pressed sequences in this season’s Premier League, and rank second for the highest number of turnovers.”

Such statistics underline Brighton’s capacity to disrupt opponents and create opportunities from transitional play. Arsenal will need to manage the high intensity and maintain discipline while exploiting the spaces left behind when Brighton commits players forward.

Test Of Arsenal’s Strength

This match provides an opportunity to assess how far Arsenal have developed as a squad and whether they can remain impervious under pressure. Success against Brighton would reinforce their credentials as title contenders and demonstrate the importance of maintaining focus and precision in the latter stages of the season. Clarke’s insights suggest that the Gunners must be prepared for a demanding challenge, one that will require tactical awareness, patience and the ability to counter an energetic and pressing opponent.