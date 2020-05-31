Lille owner holding out for Nicolas Pepe-type fee for player Arsenal are linked with

The owner of Lille, Gerard Lopez has revealed that the club has received multiple offers for Arsenal target, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian only joined the French side in the summer after a fine season in the Belgian league.

He has been a revelation for Lille scoring 18 goals in all competitions before the football season in France was curtailed.

His goals also ensured that they return to European competition next season despite the season finishing prematurely.

He has been on the radar of several top sides with the club poised to sell him when the right offer comes around. The club’s owner has revealed that they have received multiple offers for the attacker.

‘There are multiple offers,’ he told Sportsmail. ‘We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

‘There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.’

‘I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn’t believe that we had the offers we had with [Nicolas] Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them,’ he added.

‘Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That’s where we are.’

Osimhen is one of Arsenal’s targets to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Gabon striker is sold in the summer as the club struggles to get him on a new deal.

The Nigerian is still very young, and playing under Mikel Arteta might just make him an even bigger star in the future.