Lille owner reiterates that Arsenal target is free to leave

Arsenal target, Gabriel Magalhaes, is free to leave Lille this summer, the club’s owner has reiterated.

Gerard Lopez spoke to BBC recently about a number of issues around his club and he admitted that the Brazilian defender is on his way out and that a number of teams are looking to sign him.

Gabriel has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets.

The Brazilian has developed well since he moved to the French side in 2017.

The last two seasons have been good for him, both individually and as a member of the Lille first team.

They qualified for this season’s Champions League group stages, and they will play in the Europa League in the next campaign.

He has been an important member of their first team, but Lille has developed a reputation as a selling club and that will not change with Gabriel this summer and the right price will get him off their books.

“Gabriel is young, extremely powerful, currently right now probably one of the two most dominant central defenders in the French league,” said Lopez.

“The way we work is very simple. We explain to him and his environment, his agent, what we are looking for, and once we get those offers the choice is his, like we did with Nico [Pepe] and Victor [Oshimen].

“We are there now, so we told him: ‘Eventually you have to make a decision but we’re not pressing you.’ I think he will make it this week, or next week at the latest. He is leaving, we’ve given the OK for that.

“There’s a lot of competition. He’s a young player so he’s got to make sure he makes the right decision. We help him out a little bit so we tell him: ‘We think this might be the right manager or club for you.’