Lille president admits that Arsenal target will join another team soon

The president of Lille, Gerard Lopez, has admitted that Arsenal target, Gabriel Magalhaes, is almost certain to join a big team soon.

The Brazilian defender has been in fine form for the French side since he joined them from his native Brazil.

His fine performances helped them qualify for the Champions League last season and to remain in contention to qualify for the competition next season.

He has attracted the attention of top Premier League sides with Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton all keen on him.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Everton is close to sealing a £25 million move for the defender which would make him Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing as the Toffees’ manager.

Lopez has now admitted that the player will have a new home soon, although he didn’t reveal the team close to signing him.

He said as quoted by the Sky Sports: “It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out. We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers. I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see.

He added: “He’s an absolute machine, so to me, he’s well on his way – if not this year – to potentially a really big club. I’m certain he’s on his way to the Brazilian national team at some point.

“He’s been linked to two clubs in the UK and he’s clearly been linked to other clubs that have either enquired or moved forward with proposals for him.”

Mikel Arteta has made adding reinforcements to his defence a major part of his plans for the summer and he probably wouldn’t want to miss out on Gabriel.