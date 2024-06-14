Lille president admits they are finally ready to sell Arsenal target

Lille is now prepared to sell Jonathan David as the Canadian striker enters the final year of his contract.

David has been one of the top goalscorers in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons and has long been on Arsenal’s radar.

Arsenal needs a new striker this summer, and while David hasn’t been among their first-choice targets recently, circumstances could change.

With Benjamin Sesko turning them down and Victor Osimhen proving too expensive, a move for David by the Gunners wouldn’t be surprising.

Lille President Olivier Letang has admitted that David will be sold this summer, which significantly boosts Arsenal’s chances of signing him.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer.

“Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation”.

David has been linked with a move to Arsenal for several seasons, and the striker clearly has what it takes to succeed in our team.

However, we have other targets who are above him on the pecking order, and we trust our board to only sign him if they are sure he will do well on their team.

