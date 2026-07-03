Lille wants £86m for Arsenal target to leave this summer

Arsenal are determined to position themselves at the front of the race to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, with several clubs also interested in securing the teenage Moroccan star’s signature. The midfielder has continued to enhance his reputation with impressive performances and is regarded as one of the key players for his side at the World Cup.

Bouaddi has already established himself as a highly regarded talent during his time at Lille OSC, although the French club are reluctant to part ways with him during the current transfer window. Ideally, Lille would prefer the youngster to remain at the club for longer in order to continue his development and gain further experience at the highest level.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation Closely

Despite Lille’s preference to keep the midfielder, interest from several major clubs continues to grow. Arsenal are among the teams most eager to complete a deal and are reportedly considering whether to make a formal move before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners view Bouaddi as one of the most exciting young talents available and believe he could become an important addition to their squad in the future. However, competition for his signature is expected to be intense, with multiple clubs prepared to submit significant offers in an effort to convince Lille to sell.

At the same time, Bouaddi is believed to be content to remain at Lille should a transfer fail to materialise this summer. Continuing his development in France could provide him with additional opportunities to mature both physically and tactically before making a major move elsewhere.

Lille Demand Huge Transfer Fee

According to Talk Sport, Lille have now placed an asking price of £86 million on the midfielder ahead of the next transfer window. The report suggests that the French side would be prepared to allow him to leave if a club is willing to meet their valuation.

Lille have developed a reputation as a club willing to sell top talents for the right price, but the current valuation appears extremely ambitious. The sizeable fee may indicate that the club are attempting to discourage potential buyers rather than actively seeking a sale during this transfer window.

Arsenal must now decide whether Bouaddi is worth such a substantial investment or if delaying their pursuit could prove to be the wiser option.