Lina Hurtig and Kim Little are back in Arsenal Womens squad – Will Kim be Captain tonight?

Lina Hurtig back for Gunners! Will Kim Little Captain Arsenal Women against Lyon tonight? by Michelle

Arsenal Women have slowly been coming through the injuries that have been hurting them on and off the pitch, with the recent return of star centre-backs Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza.

Now we hear that Lina Hurtig returned to full team training last week after an injury sustained against Leicester, and Arsenal confirmed yesterday that she is back in the squad!

Lina’s back with the squad 💨 pic.twitter.com/Bc4OXYNQHV — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 14, 2022

Captain Kim Little, who picked up a knee injury at the end of October when Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 at Meadow Park, was back in training this week.

Eidevall said last week, before the Aston Villa v Arsenal match, which Arsenal won 4-1: Lina and Kim are progressing, but I think the Villa game will come a little too early for both.

Kim Little. Back in training. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/brQSWEFnV1 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 13, 2022

Arsenal welcome reigning European champions Olympique Lyonnais to Emirates Stadium tonight, 8pm UK kick-off, in their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign. A win tonight for our Gunners would guarantee our place in the knockout stages of the competition.

The group stage involves four groups of 4 teams, with each club playing everyone else in that group home and away. The top two sides in each group move on to the round of 8 and the start of the knockout phase, while the third-placed team drops into the UEFA Europa League.

Both Lina & Kim have played 2 games for Arsenal in their 2022-23 Champions league campaign. Star striker Lina Hurtig has scored 2 goals in 2 games for Arsenal. Could she be back on the pitch tonight? It’s a big moment that she’s back in the squad, especially with the absence of Beth Mead, who is of course out long term with a ruptured ACL injury.

Kim Little, Arsenal’s midfield mastermind, has completed 121/135 passes in the competition so far, with 90% passing accuracy and has been very sorely missed by Arsenal over several weeks as she recovers. It would be an absolute delight to see her back in the Captain’s armband tonight for our Gunners. It may still be too early – we’ll find out when Eidevall let’s us know his confirmed team to face Lyon tonight..

Who’s trudging through the snow to get to the Emirates tonight?

Michelle Maxwell

