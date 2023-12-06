Lina Hurtig hurt on international duty, returning to Arsenal Women for assessment

Most of the Arsenal Women squad are on international duty at the moment, competing in the UEFA Women’s Nations League with their national teams.

Sweden were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland on 1st December and face Women’s World Champions Spain on Tuesday 5th December – with Gunners Stina Blackstenius & Amanda Ilestedt representing Sweden, while Arsenal new recruit Laia Codina will be representing Spain.

One gunner who will not make it to tonight’s Nations League battle is Lina Hurtig who is travelling back to the Arsenal camp today, after sustaining what appears to be a minor injury.

This will be worrying news for boss Jonas Eidevall, as Arsenal Women face Chelsea Women at a packed Emirates Stadium on 10th December, before facing arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur twice in one week, before the Christmas break.

Hurtig missed a lot of playing time last season due to injuries – hopefully this is minor and she’ll be back on the pitch for our Gunners soon..

The Swedish Football Association issued a statement confirming Hurtig’s withdrawal. “Lina Hurtig will not be available for the match against Spain on Tuesday. With that, the forward leaves the gathering in Malaga and travels home to her club team Arsenal. Lina suffered a minor injury in the match against Switzerland and the assessment is that she will not be available for the game tomorrow. Therefore, Lina is now leaving the squad and travelling home to her club today,”

Hopefully there will be no further news of injuries as most of our Gunners were in action for their national teams last night..

