Line-up, score prediction: Women’s Champions League QF – Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Arsenal Women face their next big test in 2 days time as they head to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final 1st leg. The match is being held at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday 21st March 2023, kick-off: 17:45 UK.

We’ve looked at Form, Facts, Player Stats and key midfielders in the articles below but who is Jonas Eidevall going to choose as his starting eleven on Tuesday?

We have no update as yet on Steph Catley’s foot injury so for now we will assume she is unavailable.

Zinsberger or D’Angelo in goal? D’Angelo has not featured for Arsenal since returning from international break, where she picked up an injury representing her national Canada team. Will she feature on Tuesday? Or will Eidevall opt for his no.1 goalkeeper Zinsberger? I’m opting for Zinsberger on this occasion..

Zinsberger

Weinroither, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Rafaelle

McCabe, Little (C), Walti

Maanum, Foord, Blackstenius

So what can our Gunners manage in terms of score, playing away from home in front of the Bayern Munich fans?

Arsenal would certainly make life an awful lot easier for themselves if they can secure an away win, putting them in front for the return leg at the Emirates on 29th March. But Bayern Munich have only made it to the Champions League semi-finals twice in their history and will be determined to get there again, with their eye on the Final. By no stretch of the imagination will this be an easy game for either party but that’s kind of the point isn’t it? For that reason, I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Arsenal – our Gunners have got that fire in their belly again and they didn’t qualify top of their group just to be ousted at the first hurdle..

What are your thoughts on team and score for Tuesday?

COYGW!!

