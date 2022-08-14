Lineker admits Arsenal man’s performance was stunning against Leicester City

Gabriel Jesus was in top form yesterday as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-2 in the Premier League.
The striker scored twice, and he could easily have gotten a hat-trick as the Foxes struggled to contain him.
His performance was not new to some Arsenal fans who watched him impress in preseason.
However, he didn’t get a goal in his first Premier League start of the season against Crystal Palace.
He more than made up for it with that performance yesterday, and it delighted Gary Lineker.
The football pundit said, as quoted by HITC:
“Well, it certainly was a stunning Premier League home debut from Gabriel Jesus.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We expect Jesus to be our main man in attack, and his performance in that game showed that we can trust him.
The Brazilian joined us as one of the finest attackers in the world, but they limited his playing chances at Manchester City.
Now he would hope he can make up for that by making Arsenal one of the top clubs in England again.
Although the club gave Eddie Nketiah a new deal, we expect Jesus to remain the first choice for the rest of this season unless he is unfit to play.
Watch Mikel Arteta on Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for the Gunners….
Jesus is a very exciting player – Reminds me of Sanchez – Everyone stands up when he has the ball – Sadly I am only 5 foot so miss most of the action. However, it is fantastic to be part the new Arsenal. I have a really good feeling for this season. We don’t need any new recruits. Lets have faith in the players we have.
We still need EXPERIENCE otherwise WE will crumble along the way like Last year
So lets get this clear! You expect us to swallow the falsehood that a life long Leicester City fan in Lineker, “was delighted” with the performance of man who scored two and made two in his own teams defeat.
YEAH, RIGHT and the moon is made of green cheese too!
I like Lineker, a proper football fan.