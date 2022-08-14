Lineker admits Arsenal man’s performance was stunning against Leicester City

Gabriel Jesus was in top form yesterday as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-2 in the Premier League.

The striker scored twice, and he could easily have gotten a hat-trick as the Foxes struggled to contain him.

His performance was not new to some Arsenal fans who watched him impress in preseason.

However, he didn’t get a goal in his first Premier League start of the season against Crystal Palace.

He more than made up for it with that performance yesterday, and it delighted Gary Lineker.

The football pundit said, as quoted by HITC:

“Well, it certainly was a stunning Premier League home debut from Gabriel Jesus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expect Jesus to be our main man in attack, and his performance in that game showed that we can trust him.

The Brazilian joined us as one of the finest attackers in the world, but they limited his playing chances at Manchester City.

Now he would hope he can make up for that by making Arsenal one of the top clubs in England again.

Although the club gave Eddie Nketiah a new deal, we expect Jesus to remain the first choice for the rest of this season unless he is unfit to play.

Watch Mikel Arteta on Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for the Gunners….

