Lineker agrees with Arteta over controversial Brentford goal

Brentford’s equalising goal against Arsenal yesterday shouldn’t have stood and Gary Lineker agrees with that submission.

The Gunners were robbed of a return to winning ways by that Ivan Toney strike, and Mikel Arteta was sure it should not have stood.

VAR took a look at it and still got it wrong, a decision that could prove costly in the title race.

After the game, Arteta insisted in interviews that the goal should not have stood and The Athletic posted it on Twitter.

Lineker showed his agreement by retweeting it with a reply: “He’s right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR has been very disruptive to our football and the critical decisions made with the help of the technology could be the difference between winning and losing the league title.

We have had a good season and should have bounced back from the loss to Everton in this game.

As things stand, if Manchester City wins their next two matches, our title challenge will be a whole lot harder.

We started this season hoping to make the top four, but we have relished the title challenge so far, so it is a setback that we haven’t gotten all three points against the Bees.

