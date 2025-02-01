Gary Lineker poses for a photo as he arrives ahead of the Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 Inductions event at HERE at Outernet on April 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

As many of us have witnessed this season, it’s been a little up and down performance wise.

Taking apart teams one week with some of the best football we’ve seen at the Emirates in years, and looking sluggish and moribund as an attacking force the next.

Frustrating? Certainly. Such is the journey we are on as Arsenal slowly but surely climb their way to the Premier League summit.

Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon. Trust in the process and all that.

For all of the media narratives that get peddled about this beloved club, the fact remains that it’s still on an upward trajectory.

It goes without saying that a trophy or two wouldn’t be sniffed at, but the pillars are being put in place so that the first-team can flourish for years to come.

There have been some brilliant success stories over the course of Mikel Arteta’s tenure, whilst some players haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Raheem Sterling could be said to be one of the latter, and those searching for a reason why his form has been so poor might cock an ear in Gary Lineker’s direction.

One goal and two assists in 16 games (transfermarkt) shows a player in evident decline.

Lineker believes the levels he reached earlier in his career could be to blame.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the Match of the Day host noted:

“I love Raheem, I always have. He has been a brilliant player for so long.

“Do you know what I like about Raheem? He is always willing to put himself up for it. He is never afraid.

“If there was a penalty next week, if he was allowed, he’d put grab that ball and go and take it.

“I admire him for it. It’s one of the reasons that he has had the career he’s had.

“I know it’s not been probably what he would have wanted over the last couple of years but I wonder if that’s because he played so much football at such a young age.”

Whether he can recapture some of that early career form is debatable, and the likelihood is he’ll remain a squad player for Arteta at best.