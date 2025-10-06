Lineker backs Gyökeres to find his scoring boots at Arsenal soon

Legendary Premier League striker Gary Lineker believes Viktor Gyökeres will soon start scoring regularly for the Gunners after a fairly poor start to the season. The Sweden international failed to find the back of the net last time against West Ham yet again, meaning he is still stuck on three goals in the first ten games of the new campaign. His lack of output has led to some criticism from the media, while some have begun to question his role within the Arsenal set-up.

Lineker backs Gyökeres to hit form

However, Gary Lineker believes the goals will start flooding in for the striker as the season progresses. He cites the return of Bukayo Saka among others as a reason why, to provide the adequate service he needs to score more goals. Reflecting on his all-round play, the former England striker praised the way he creates space for his teammates with his constant running.

He told the Rest is Football podcast:

“I also think that even though he’s not banged loads of goals in yet, but he’s got his fair share, Gyökeres, I think he gives them something different. He gives them a threat behind, which creates more space for the midfield and even the wide players, and he’s aggressive with his running and he likes to spin and he attacks the space in the box. The goals will come for him because with the service that I think he’ll inevitably get, particularly now Saka is back in the mix and looks like his old self after his injury. So I think it’s quite promising for Arsenal, I think we might be in this season for a really good title race.”

Patience required from Arsenal fans

The striker has cut a frustrated figure at times this season and rightly so. He constantly makes runs in behind the opposition’s defence, but his teammates rarely pick him out. With the exception of Martin Ødegaard and probably Eberechi Eze, the midfielders rarely seek to play him in. That said, the player is not without fault either, as illustrated by his finishing against Olympiacos recently.

All things considered, it has been an ‘okay’ start to the season with a new club and new teammates. The favourable run of fixtures continues after the October internationals and Viktor Gyökeres will hopefully hit a run of form.

Your thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…