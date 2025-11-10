Lineker delivers Arsenal title verdict in the aftermath of the weekend’s results

The Premier League produced a few surprises in Gameweek 11, none bigger than Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland. The newly promoted side became the first team to stop a rampant Arsenal in ten matches, ending their streak of successive clean sheets.

That result also added an intriguing twist to the title race – one that Manchester City capitalised on a day later. The Gunners now take a four-point lead into the international break, but with City closing in, it promises to be an interesting few weeks ahead.

Lineker backs Arsenal to go the distance

Gary Lineker shared his Premier League title verdict following the weekend’s fixtures. Despite Arsenal dropping points, he has backed Mikel Arteta’s men to go the distance due to their impressive consistency and form.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker was asked whether the momentum had shifted in the title race. He said:

“I mean, City have picked up, certainly in recent weeks, but Liverpool have been very inconsistent. So, yeah, I mean, you’d have to fancy Arsenal at the moment, I think, really.”

Arsenal’s form remains strong

Arsenal have displayed remarkable consistency over the past two months. Taking a broader look, the Gunners remain unbeaten in their last fourteen matches, winning twelve of those encounters. Their defeat away to Liverpool is still their only loss in all competitions this season, leaving them in a strong position heading into the winter schedule.

The international break will take centre stage over the next two weeks before the return of club football. Fixtures will come thick and fast after this final international pause of the year.

However, reinforcements are on the way, with several key players expected to return in time for the North London Derby against Tottenham. Their comebacks will be timely, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea both on the horizon shortly after that match.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…