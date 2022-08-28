Lineker is baffled why Real Madrid allowed Odegaard to join Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has emerged as one of the leading players in the Premier League and a good Arsenal captain.

Many football prodigies do not reach their full potential and there were fears it could also be the case for Odegaard when he first broke onto the scene and signed for Real Madrid.

The Spanish club loaned him out for several seasons and he never really proved his worth to them.

Mikel Arteta took a chance on him. After a loan spell in the second half of the 2020/2021 season, Arsenal made his transfer permanent before last season.

The midfielder has just been made the club’s captain, and he has been a key member of their squad.

After helping Arsenal to maintain their 100 per cent start to this season with a 2-1 win over Fulham, Gary Lineker wonders why Madrid sold him.

Lineker said on BBC’s Match of the Day: “Do you know what baffles me a little bit, is how have Real Madrid let him slip away when they’ve got Modric and Kroos, who are really at the end of their careers?” It’s a strange one because he’s so clearly talented, isn’t he?”

Signing Odegaard is one of the transfer decisions we have made that makes perfect sense.

The Norwegian fits into the culture we are building and he has the performance level the team needs to reach its full potential.

He is still just 23, and he has not even reached the peak of his career yet.

