Lineker offers Viktor Gyokeres advice on scoring goals

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to find the back of the net since his summer move to Arsenal, a stark contrast to his prolific spell over two seasons at Sporting Club. During his time in Portugal, he was virtually unstoppable, attracting attention from some of Europe’s top clubs. Despite that interest, it was Arsenal who ultimately secured his signature, adding him to a squad that has been in strong form in recent campaigns.

The Gunners have consistently been close to challenging for the Premier League title, and Gyokeres was expected to contribute the crucial goals needed to push them over the line. However, he has struggled to adapt to the demands of English football, with performances suggesting that the Premier League’s intensity may not yet suit his style of play.

A striker under pressure

There is still ample time for Gyokeres to prove himself, but he is acutely aware that playing at a top club like Arsenal leaves little room for error. Patience is limited, and the expectations for forwards to make immediate impacts are high. Every game represents an opportunity to stake his claim, and the Swedish striker must adapt quickly to become a reliable source of goals.

Learning from others

Gary Lineker has offered advice that could help Gyokeres improve his finishing in the Premier League. Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker emphasised the importance of anticipation and decisiveness for a striker.

“As a striker you got to gamble on where you think the ball might go and you go just as they’re about to cross it. You steal a march on the defender that way and lots of the time the ball won’t go there, but I don’t see him doing that very often.

“Dominic Calvert Lewin did a perfect example of how to do that for the Leeds goal at Sunderland, perfect. He didn’t wait and to see where it was going to go. He went right, I pulled away and then he sprinted at the near post and hoped that the ball would be delivered there and it was.”

Lineker’s insight highlights the need for Gyokeres to act decisively and anticipate play, qualities that could help him unlock more goals for Arsenal. If he can adopt that approach, he may yet prove to be the striking addition the Gunners had hoped for.