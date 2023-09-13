Lineker rates struggling Arsenal star above Martial and Richarlison

Gary Lineker has expressed his opinion by rating Arsenal’s Kai Havertz above Tottenham’s Richarlison and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Havertz made a move to Arsenal during the previous transfer window, but he has faced challenges in establishing a significant impact within the team since his arrival. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had identified Havertz as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Despite the high expectations that accompanied his transfer, there is a prevalent scepticism among Arsenal fans about Havertz’s potential to succeed at the club. As a result, Havertz now faces the substantial challenge of proving himself as a top-tier player at the Emirates Stadium during the current campaign.

As fans continue to criticise his anonymous presence during games, Lineker said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘The others at the moment have underachieved a bit. Martial has the talent but I don’t know if he’s a bit soft mentally or unlucky with injuries.

‘I would personally put Havertz first, then either or, maybe Martial, because he has a record, and Richarlison still has it to do, although I think he’s capable.’

Havertz is not a player we can trust and seems he will only improve a little before this season ends.

However, the jury is still out on him and it would be great if he justifies the fee we have paid for his signature.

