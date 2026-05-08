Lineker reveals if he believes that Arsenal will do the double

Gary Lineker has backed Arsenal to win both the Premier League and Champions League titles this season despite acknowledging the challenge they will face against PSG in the European final.

The French side booked their place in the Champions League final after defeating Bayern Munich in the semi-final, while Arsenal secured qualification by defeating Atletico Madrid. The final is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the season, with both clubs aiming to complete memorable campaigns.

Arsenal have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in world football during the current campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side have remained at the top of the Premier League table for much of the season and have also produced impressive performances in Europe on their way to reaching the Champions League final.

Arsenal Facing a Huge Challenge

The Gunners will now focus on ensuring they maintain their momentum in both competitions as they continue pursuing a historic double. Arsenal are aware that PSG represent one of the most dangerous teams in Europe and understand the level of concentration required to overcome the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG have reached consecutive Champions League finals and remain a side capable of defeating any opponent on their day. The French club also eliminated Arsenal from the competition last season, which adds another layer of motivation and caution ahead of the upcoming encounter.

Lineker Predicts Arsenal Success

Many observers believe PSG will enter the final as favourites after the level of football they have produced throughout the season. However, Gary Lineker feels Arsenal have the quality and resilience required to complete an extraordinary campaign by winning both major trophies.

Most people believe PSG would win after watching the Ligue 1 side for much of this season, but Lineker thinks Arsenal can complete the double. As quoted by the Metro, he said: “‘PSG have to be the favourites. They’ve won it already, but Arsenal are a tough nut to crack.

‘Finals are often dogged affairs and I’ve just got this sneaky feeling that Arsenal are going to do this double, I just have.

‘I think PSG have to be favourites going into the game, you’d probably say 60,40 in their favour, something like that, but I’ve just got a feeling.’