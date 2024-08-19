Lineker says club has sent a clear sign that Arsenal target is not in their plans

Ivan Toney has been consistently linked with a move to Arsenal, and it now appears that the English striker is nearing an exit from Brentford.

The Gunners have had Toney on their transfer radar for several months, and interest in him isn’t limited to English clubs—teams abroad have also shown interest. Recently, rumours have surfaced about a potential move to Saudi Arabia, with Brentford eager to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

As the new season began, speculation about Toney’s future intensified, and Brentford’s latest team news provided further fuel. He was notably absent from their first matchday squad, a decision that many, including Gary Lineker, see as the clearest indication yet that Toney’s departure is imminent.

He said on the Rest is Football podcast: “The fact that he was left out of the squad.

“I think once you get to a stage where they’re leaving a player like that completely out of the squad the writing seems on the wall.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a seasoned striker who, if we add him to our squad, could do a fantastic job for us.

However, Mikel Arteta seems to fancy other frontmen over him now, and we trust our manager’s judgement.

We should get a new striker in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

