Lineker says every manager pressures their players to pull out of international friendlies

Gary Lineker has commented on several Arsenal players withdrawing from international duty during the current window, acknowledging that managers often encourage key players to miss certain fixtures. The Gunners’ squad contains some of the finest talent in the world, which naturally leads to frequent national team call-ups for their top performers.

Manager Mikel Arteta is focused on ensuring that all key players return in full fitness, particularly given the number of withdrawals in recent weeks. Arsenal are keen to maintain squad readiness as they prepare for the next fixtures, to keep players available and fit for domestic and European challenges.

Concerns over player withdrawals

Despite the official reasoning, there are suggestions that not all players returning early face genuine injury issues. Some are reportedly prioritising their club commitments over international duty, seeking to avoid the risk of injury while away from the Emirates. This has raised questions among fans and pundits regarding the balance between club and country obligations.

Lineker’s perspective

As reported by the Metro, Lineker said, “All managers have done that but generally it’s down to the players. The manager would always pressure you to pull out of friendlies in particular. It happened to me a couple of times and on both occasions I said no chance.”

Arsenal, like all clubs, must carefully manage its squad’s welfare. When players are injured on international duty, it is the club that bears the responsibility for medical care and rehabilitation, highlighting the stakes involved in such withdrawals. Maintaining player fitness is therefore crucial, both for the team’s performance and to protect their investment in some of the world’s top footballers.