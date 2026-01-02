Lineker thinks Arsenal man is the best in the world in his position

Gabriel has been named the best defender in the world following an impressive return to form in Arsenal’s recent match against Aston Villa. The defender had missed several games through injury, and his absence was keenly felt by the Gunners during that period.

His partnership with William Saliba has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defensive stability, and the team often looks less assured when Gabriel is unavailable. His importance goes beyond defensive solidity, as his presence also adds a significant threat from set pieces.

Gabriel’s Influence on Arsenal

Arsenal views Gabriel as one of the best players in the world and would be reluctant to replace him with another defender. While clubs naturally rate their own players highly, Gabriel’s consistent performances over recent seasons underline his value to the team.

When he is fit and available, Arsenal’s chances of winning improve noticeably. His strength in aerial duels, composure in defence, and ability to contribute goals have made him difficult to replace. Few defenders have matched his efficiency and reliability in recent years, reinforcing his status as a key figure in the squad.

Lineker’s Endorsement

Gary Lineker has now described Gabriel as the best defender in world football at present. Speaking on The Rest Is Football, the former England international highlighted the Brazilian’s impact during the win over Aston Villa.

‘Gabriel, in particular, he’s a force, isn’t he?’ Lineker said.

‘I was talking to Harry (Lineker’s son) last night when we were watching the game (against Villa) – if you had to pick one centre half from world football, I think at the moment I would go Gabriel.’

Lineker’s comments reflect the growing recognition of Gabriel’s performances and influence. His return has strengthened Arsenal’s defensive structure and reaffirmed his importance within the squad. As Arsenal continues to compete at the highest level, Gabriel’s presence will remain central to their ambitions, both defensively and in key moments at the other end of the pitch.