Arsenal News Gooner News

Lineker tips Arsenal man to win Player of the Season award

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Gary Lineker believes Declan Rice could be named the Premier League’s Player of the Season if Arsenal go on to secure the title this term. Although primarily a midfielder, Rice has established himself as one of the most influential figures in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Since joining Arsenal in 2023, he has delivered a consistently high standard of performance, underlining his importance to the team’s structure and ambition. His composure, leadership and ability to influence matches have made him indispensable during a demanding campaign in which the Gunners are striving to be crowned champions of England.

Rice’s Influence on the Title Charge

Arteta’s side is working relentlessly to finish the season at the summit, and Rice remains central to those aspirations. He is regularly relied upon in high-pressure fixtures, demonstrating a willingness to take responsibility and set the tempo. His consistency has ensured he is frequently among the standout performers, even when the team as a whole has encountered challenges.

As the decisive weeks approach, his contribution may prove even more critical. Arsenal require their leading players to maintain peak form if they are to convert promise into silverware, and Rice’s influence in both defensive and attacking phases could shape the outcome of the title race.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Lineker Names Contenders

Lineker has placed Rice firmly in contention for the individual accolade, alongside other leading performers in the division. He said via the Metro, “For me, it’s probably him Bruno Fernandes or maybe Declan Rice if Arsenal go on and manage to clinch the title.

“I suppose the only other one, if he came back and started banging in all the goals and won City the title, it might be Erling Haaland again.”

His remarks position Rice among elite company and highlight the regard in which he is held, particularly if Arsenal complete their pursuit of the Premier League crown.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal sets some good stats with their win against Chelsea
Patrick Vieira has noticed a key difference between Arsenal and Man City
Alan Shearer
‘They’re human’ Alan Shearer insists it is okay for Arsenal to be nervy
Posted by

Tags Declan Rice Gary Lineker

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors