Lineker tips Arsenal man to win Player of the Season award

Gary Lineker believes Declan Rice could be named the Premier League’s Player of the Season if Arsenal go on to secure the title this term. Although primarily a midfielder, Rice has established himself as one of the most influential figures in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Since joining Arsenal in 2023, he has delivered a consistently high standard of performance, underlining his importance to the team’s structure and ambition. His composure, leadership and ability to influence matches have made him indispensable during a demanding campaign in which the Gunners are striving to be crowned champions of England.

Rice’s Influence on the Title Charge

Arteta’s side is working relentlessly to finish the season at the summit, and Rice remains central to those aspirations. He is regularly relied upon in high-pressure fixtures, demonstrating a willingness to take responsibility and set the tempo. His consistency has ensured he is frequently among the standout performers, even when the team as a whole has encountered challenges.

As the decisive weeks approach, his contribution may prove even more critical. Arsenal require their leading players to maintain peak form if they are to convert promise into silverware, and Rice’s influence in both defensive and attacking phases could shape the outcome of the title race.

Lineker Names Contenders

Lineker has placed Rice firmly in contention for the individual accolade, alongside other leading performers in the division. He said via the Metro, “For me, it’s probably him Bruno Fernandes or maybe Declan Rice if Arsenal go on and manage to clinch the title.

“I suppose the only other one, if he came back and started banging in all the goals and won City the title, it might be Erling Haaland again.”

His remarks position Rice among elite company and highlight the regard in which he is held, particularly if Arsenal complete their pursuit of the Premier League crown.