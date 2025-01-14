Lineker urges Arsenal to sign rising Premier League forward

Arsenal’s recent game against Manchester United highlighted the recurring issues plaguing the team this season. Once again, Arsenal failed to capitalise on several excellent opportunities to score, with Kai Havertz particularly culpable for missing the best of those chances. This lack of clinical finishing in front of goal has been almost solely responsible for our last two defeats—losses that could prove catastrophic by the end of the campaign. Even before Gabriel Jesus’ injury, it was evident that attacking reinforcements were needed. Now, with his serious injury, the urgency has only intensified. While Arsenal have been linked to various players, it remains uncertain whether the club will act decisively in the current transfer window.

Although many fans and pundits have called for the club to pursue familiar names, Gary Lineker has proposed a more unconventional option. During BBC Sport’s post-match analysis of Arsenal’s defeat, Alan Shearer remarked: “I said it at the beginning of the season, I felt that’s what they needed, and I think that could possibly cost them the league—not investing in that position.” Micah Richards responded with a few suggestions, saying: “It’s hard, you can’t just go out and get a No.9, there’s not that many in world football.

“The one I looked at as maybe short term was Osimhen. The problems he’s had at Napoli, he’s been allowed to go on loan in Türkiye. But he’s a proven goalscorer at that level, in the Champions League as well. Obviously, I’m sure Arsenal would like to have someone like Isak.”

At this point, Lineker suggested: “Or they could go for a young, up-and-coming one, because once they’re proven you can’t get them. But someone like Delap, I see, has got a real something about him.”

Lineker’s suggestion refers to Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who has indeed been impressive this season. With eight goals and two assists, Delap has played a pivotal role in Ipswich’s fight against relegation. However, while Delap shows great promise, he may not be the immediate solution Arsenal need to strengthen their frontline. The club is at a stage where fans are unlikely to have the patience for a long-term signing, and Arsenal’s focus must be on players who can make an immediate impact.

What do you think—would a signing like Delap be worth considering?

BENJAMIN KENNETH