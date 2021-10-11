Lionel Messi brands a player Arteta sold “a phenomenon”

Lionel Messi has hailed Emi Martinez as he continues to shine for his country.

His breakthrough inside the Argentine national team coincided with them ending their long wait for a national trophy as they won the Copa America earlier in the summer.

The goalkeeper spent 8 years in the Arsenal squad but he only started playing regularly for the Gunners towards the end of the 2019/2020 season.

His fine form for the Gunners in that short time earned him the admiration of several other clubs.

He then asked Arsenal to make him their first-choice goalkeeper, but the Gunners refused.

They eventually sold him to Aston Villa and he has made them one of the strongest sides in the Premier League.

His national team career has also taken off well and he has maintained his fine form for them.

In 11 appearances for them, he has kept 7 clean sheets and Messi heaped praises on him recently.

“We have Emi, who is a phenomenon,” Messi said via Mirror Football after the victory over Colombia in the Copa America semi-final earlier.

“We knew that he was going to stop them. We know and trust him. He deserves it.”

After they beat Uruguay 3-0 in their recent World Cup qualifying match, Messi praised the goalkeeper again.

“When they come to him, he always responds,” Messi explained.

“The truth is that, once again, he established himself after the Copa America.

“Impressive and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, without a doubt. We take advantage of it.”