Lionel Messi’s potential return opens the door for Arsenal to land Barcelona star

Arsenal has been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Raphinha as Barcelona opens the door for the Brazilian to leave.

He played at Leeds United last season and the Gunners competed for his signature before he left England.

Raphinha ignored Arsenal’s interest and chose to move to Spain with Barca, but things haven’t exactly gone to plan for him so far.

The Catalans are looking to seal a sensational return for Lionel Messi at the end of this campaign as he considers his future.

Messi has refused to sign a new PSG deal and it seems obvious he wants to return to Barca.

However, the Catalans must sell some players to make room for his arrival on their wage bill.

Football Insider says they are open to cashing in on Raphinha and some other players, handing Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign the Brazilian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha was brilliant for Leeds, which is a clear indication that he will not struggle when he returns to England.

We wanted him when he played for the Whites and Mikel Arteta will probably still find a space for him in his team if he finally joins at the end of this campaign.

