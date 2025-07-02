Lioness star is a top class signing for Arsenal Women

Arsenal have completed the permanent transfer of Chloe Kelly after her six-month loan spell came to an end in June. The talented forward initially joined the club in the winter period after a falling out with her previous employers. Frustrations over playing time resulted in a dispute that eventually forced her to leave Manchester City in January. Arsenal then signed her on loan until the end of the season.

After the campaign ended, the club announced they were in talks with Kelly over a contract extension, and now the results of those talks have been revealed.

Chloe Kelly’s early days at Arsenal and beyond

Today, Arsenal confirmed Kelly’s permanent acquisition in an official statement on their club website. The England international will continue to wear the number 18 shirt in what will be her second permanent spell with the Gunners.

Kelly began her senior career at Arsenal after rising through the youth ranks, making her first team debut in 2015. After scoring nine goals from 19 appearances, she made a permanent switch to Everton in 2018. She has now returned to the Red and White after 7 years of accomplishing some major honours with the Cityzens.

Kelly’s impact during loan spell at Arsenal

Chloe Kelly played a crucial role in Arsenal’s UWCL win last season. Overall, she contributed two goals and five assists from 13 appearances during her six-month loan spell. She became a fan favourite in the process and impressed the Arsenal boss as well.

After helping the Gunners to major honours last term, Chloe will hopefully play a major part in the seasons ahead.

Next up, Kelly will be one of twelve Gunners heading to the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 in Switzerland. Kelly will be representing England’s Lionesses alongside 5 other Gunners – they will be defending their Euro 2022 Crown at the tournament.

Happy with the signing, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

