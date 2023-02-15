Lionesses Captain & Arsenal Women star Leah Williamson ‘It’s good to be back’ by Michelle

Leah Williamson suffered a foot injury early in this season, alongside fellow international Brazil Captain Rafaelle Souza, with both being side-lined for Arsenal for over 2 months and unable to attend November’s international friendlies. In a BBC press conference Leah on being back in the squad after her injury :

On a personal note I am happy to be back with the team. For everyone it is such a long time from November to February anyway. A lot has happened, a lot has changed for everybody. It’s good to come back together to reconnect.

The more time we spend together the stronger we seem to get which was proof last summer so it’s good to be back.

And Leah on Jordan Nobbs leaving Arsenal to join Aston Villa. Jordan has been called up to the England squad this week, after Fran Kirby’s injury:

It just shows what a driven person she is and athlete and how much she is willing to give to football that she is willing to make a move to give herself the best possible chance. I think it’s great for Jordan, it shows a lot of character to be able to do that. To leave your home and to leave your comfort. Arsenal is a different place without her, she had been there forever in my eyes.

The Lionesses were the winners of last year’s tournament and will play in the Arnold Clark Cup taking on Belgium, Italy and South Korea at three stadiums across the UK, beginning on February 16th with the two other match days on February 19th and 22nd. Full details below.

Michelle Maxwell

