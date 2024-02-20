Lionesses captain Williamson has withdrawn from England Women’s training camp in Spain

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson suffered a devastating ACL injury, in April 2022. As such, she missed out on captaining the Lionesses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia. Leah previously captained the Lionesses to Euro 2022 victory, and the 1st ever Women’s Finalissima in 2023 at Wembley.

We reported last week that Leah Williamson had been called up to the England Women’s training camp, for the first time since her ACL injury. But alas, it is not to be on this occasion. Leah has what coach Eidevall called a ‘minor’ injury, which meant she did not play in Arsenal’s 3-1 WSL victory over Manchester United at the weekend.

Leah has now withdrawn from the England training camp, as per the official Lionesses notification below. Manchester United’s Millie Turner has been called up in Leah’s absence.

Millie Turner has been called up to the England squad, replacing Leah Williamson who has withdrawn with an injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Leah! ❤️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 18, 2024

Leah returned to the Arsenal Women squad when our Gunners faced Reading in late January, but she has yet to play for a full 90 minutes. Like her Arsenal teammates who suffered ACL injuries, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, her return to full games has to be managed appropriately.

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo, Beth Mead & Lotte Wubben-Moy also received call-ups for the England squad. The Lionesses all arrived at their training camp in Marbella yesterday. Full details of their fixtures over the week:

All set for February camp. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Pak5PcX1va — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 19, 2024

We wish Leah all the best for her recovery, and hope she’s back on the pitch for Arsenal v Tottenham on 3rd March!

Are you going to any of the Lionesses games in Spain?

